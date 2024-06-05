First Trust Advisors LP Sells 30,104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,104 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $357,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 10,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Alphabet by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 7,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.89 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.83 and a 1-year high of $179.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

