First Trust Advisors LP Sells 284,780 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,421,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284,780 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up approximately 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $447,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AFL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.58 and a 12-month high of $89.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

