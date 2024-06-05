First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $157,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,910 shares of company stock valued at $35,612,012 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.60. 12,409,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,715,250. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.47. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $553.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

