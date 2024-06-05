First Trust Advisors LP Has $95.58 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,684 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.35% of Ingredion worth $95,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Ingredion by 22.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 100.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Ingredion by 11.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Price Performance

NYSE INGR traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $114.58. 27,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.21. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $122.18.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,489.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,361 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,876 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.