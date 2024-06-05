First Trust Advisors LP Has $391.25 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,486,854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 242,075 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Salesforce worth $391,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $233.71 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57. The company has a market cap of $226.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,070 shares of company stock valued at $178,348,976. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.