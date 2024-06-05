First Trust Advisors LP Has $270.03 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 208.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,717,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160,005 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $270,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.52. 190,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,849. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

