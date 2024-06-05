First Trust Advisors LP Has $125.71 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.03% of A. O. Smith worth $125,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. The company had a trading volume of 26,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $64.14 and a 1 year high of $89.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

