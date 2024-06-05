First Trust Advisors LP Has $118.37 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,169,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,156 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $118,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Trading Down 0.9 %

Entergy stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.63. 56,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.56. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

