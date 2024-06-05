First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.58% of Albemarle worth $99,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.26. 253,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,986,790. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.74 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.16.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

