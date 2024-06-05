First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,760,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,198 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.32% of Xcel Energy worth $109,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $896,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 325,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 37,131 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 930.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,997,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.79 and a 12 month high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.5475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

