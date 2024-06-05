First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $286,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $327.26. 124,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,431. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.85 and a 200-day moving average of $349.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $324.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Get Our Latest Report on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.