First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,318,413 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,360,532 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $311,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Fortinet by 56.0% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 184,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Fortinet by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 184,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,534 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

