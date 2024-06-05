First Trust Advisors LP Buys 5,949 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 310,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Watsco were worth $133,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $17,925,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.25.

Watsco Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Watsco stock traded up $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $462.40. The stock had a trading volume of 37,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,077. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $451.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.97. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $333.88 and a 52 week high of $491.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

