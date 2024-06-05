First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,228,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,783 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in RTX were worth $103,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in RTX by 26.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of RTX by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,704. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.65.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

