First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 0.6% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.92% of CrowdStrike worth $565,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.13.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $324.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 848.86, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.37 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $317.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.54.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

