First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.

First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

