First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.
First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FBPI opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.50.
First Bancorp of Indiana Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp of Indiana
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Why Altria Stock is Still a Good Dividend Play
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Small Cap Tech Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Bath & Body Works’ Guidance Dims Positive First Quarter Start
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp of Indiana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.