Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.20

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 67316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 655.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after buying an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.