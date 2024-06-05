Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $67.20

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 67316 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.48.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67.
Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.