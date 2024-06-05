Fetch.ai (FET) Price Reaches $2.15 on Top Exchanges

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $2.15 or 0.00003026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $187.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00051400 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00012213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

