Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) to Issue Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %
FERG opened at £154.85 ($198.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62. Ferguson has a 1-year low of £113.75 ($145.74) and a 1-year high of £178.10 ($228.19). The company has a market capitalization of £31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,278.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £170.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £157.94.
About Ferguson
