Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) to Issue Dividend of $0.79

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.6 %

FERG opened at £154.85 ($198.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.62. Ferguson has a 1-year low of £113.75 ($145.74) and a 1-year high of £178.10 ($228.19). The company has a market capitalization of £31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2,278.20, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £170.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £157.94.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

