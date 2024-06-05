Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 61,395 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,395 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 3,107.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.65.

Yum China Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.04. 988,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,339,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.49%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

