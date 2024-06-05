Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 5,612 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 650,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.5% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,335 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.41. 6,787,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,599,367. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

