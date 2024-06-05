Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,159.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 52,726 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $52.08. The company had a trading volume of 477,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.73. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

