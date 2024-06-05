Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,895 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ONEOK worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 102.3% during the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 26,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.11. 882,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,986. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.33.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

