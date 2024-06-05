Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $9.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,229 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 37,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 35,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 14,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.24. 5,839,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,832,982. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

