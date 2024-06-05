Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 3.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $49,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $137.06. 1,188,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,993,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.63. The company has a market capitalization of $117.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

