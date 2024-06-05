Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,559 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 506,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 11,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,472,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 594,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,839. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

