Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 4,008 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 53,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 266,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 259,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 27,376 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $75.54. 7,483,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.40.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

