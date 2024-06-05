Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 1,425 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Sysco by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,141,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,377. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

