Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,105 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,854,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,910,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,401,000 after buying an additional 3,685,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 51,402,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,403,000 after buying an additional 2,010,996 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,357,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,604,000 after buying an additional 1,921,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,368,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,284,000 after buying an additional 1,633,614 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,696. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.77.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

