FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Lowered to $378.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $455.00 to $378.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

FDS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $372.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

FDS stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $396.84. 40,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,784. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $385.27 and a twelve month high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $431.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.74.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

