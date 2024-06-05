Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84.
Express Company Profile
