Express (NYSE:EXPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:EXPR opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 million, a P/E ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $17.84.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

