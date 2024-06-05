Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,505,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

