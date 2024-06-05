Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 333,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 402,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.