ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.5%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4599 per share. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC owned approximately 1.53% of ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

