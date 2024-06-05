ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ) Trading Down 0.5%

ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:BDCZ – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.87. Approximately 404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03.
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4599 per share. This is a boost from ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN Series B Company Profile
The ETRACS MarketVector Business Development Companies Liquid Index ETN (BDCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks an index of at least 25 companies invested in the initial growth stages of small firms. BDCZ was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.
