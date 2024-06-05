Ethereum Classic Price Tops $29.75 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and approximately $224.34 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $29.75 or 0.00041880 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,030.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $479.82 or 0.00675508 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.02 or 0.00118293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008395 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00225955 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00089324 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,386,218 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

