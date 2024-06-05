Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Up to $50.80

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.80, but opened at $57.50. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $55.90, with a volume of 185,129 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup downgraded Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $45,888,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,473,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $21,415,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

