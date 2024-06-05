Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $186.23 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $201.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.72 and a 200-day moving average of $182.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.69%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 38,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

