EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 126.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.31. 3,108,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.34 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

