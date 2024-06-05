Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,150,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Entegris worth $137,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entegris by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,557 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entegris by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.39. 1,382,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,352. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.50. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.13 and a 12-month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

