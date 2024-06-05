Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 1,143.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,143.17 ($14.65).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENT shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays downgraded Entain to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.35) to GBX 1,070 ($13.71) in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,089 ($13.95) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 726.80 ($9.31) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 774.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 856.89. Entain has a 12-month low of GBX 643.40 ($8.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,414.50 ($18.12). The stock has a market cap of £4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -506.38, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Entain’s payout ratio is -1,276.60%.

In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.06), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,745,641.83). In other Entain news, insider Ricky Sandler sold 372,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 785 ($10.06), for a total value of £2,923,473.45 ($3,745,641.83). Also, insider Stella David acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £478,400 ($612,940.42). 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entain Plc operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes name; street and online betting under the Coral name; online sports betting, casino, and gaming under the Eurobet name; scores, sports information, editorial and social content, and sports focused free-to play games under the 365Scores name; sports betting and games under the SuperSport and BetCity names; online betting under the bwin name; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet name.

