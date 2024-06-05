Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enerplus from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Enerplus stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $362.04 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus in the first quarter worth $81,947,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,700,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enerplus by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,366,419 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,478 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,255,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after buying an additional 1,097,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Enerplus by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,092,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,270,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

