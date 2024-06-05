Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 311.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enerplus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 53,287 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 946,279 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,575,000 after acquiring an additional 152,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 136,728 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,633 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Enerplus by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 198,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 163,632 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enerplus by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 350,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $19.07 to $20.09 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF stock remained flat at $20.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Enerplus had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $362.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.44%.

Enerplus Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

