Energi Trading Up 8.9% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $858,486.77 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00051166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00017469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000963 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,398,686 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

