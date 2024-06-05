Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital upgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EFXT

Enerflex Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EFXT opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.35 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Enerflex by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 885,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 173,601 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Enerflex by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Enerflex by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,063,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.