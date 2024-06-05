Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Cut to Hold at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Enerflex from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of EFXT opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.03. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.25). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.35 million. Analysts expect that Enerflex will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Enerflex by 6.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,901,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after purchasing an additional 516,300 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerflex in the first quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Enerflex by 38.5% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 287,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enerflex by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 332,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

