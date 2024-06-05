Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.00

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$25.00 and last traded at C$24.92, with a volume of 232710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EFN. Scotiabank increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Yu Xiang Jin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.02 per share, with a total value of C$55,050.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total value of C$617,500.00. Insiders have bought 4,050 shares of company stock valued at $87,490 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

