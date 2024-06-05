Eisler Capital US LLC Buys Shares of 11,620 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Universal Display comprises approximately 0.1% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Display by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Display by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.67. 64,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,349. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $133.67 and a 12-month high of $194.84.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLED. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

