Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $832,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pool by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 49,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Pool by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 30,047.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,322,000 after purchasing an additional 183,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pool by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 44,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,128,000 after purchasing an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Pool from $436.00 to $416.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.80.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,076. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.45 and a one year high of $422.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

