Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $1.31 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 16.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,202,000 after acquiring an additional 197,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 199,060 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,487,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $518.50. The company had a trading volume of 69,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,428. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $449.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $291.28 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.