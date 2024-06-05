Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Takes $1.21 Million Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,425,635.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,588 shares of company stock valued at $9,413,633. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,746. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $88.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.31. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.75 million. Research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $104.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

View Our Latest Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.